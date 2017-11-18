FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce kanye west angelina jolie lena dunham corey feldman brad pitt meryl streep phaedra parks bella hadid ben affleck blake shelton kylie jenner chris martin donald trump jennifer aniston janet jackson Jada Pinkett Smith carmelo anthony sylvester stallone gwen stefani apollo nida Rose McGowan gal gadot
Home » Hollywood

Here’s What Happened When Kim Kardashian And Beyoncé Bumped Into Each Other

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/18/2017
0
0


Beyonce And Kim KardashianSource: Metro.co.uk

As you may know, Serena Williams recently got married to her husband, Alexis Ohanian, after they welcomed their baby girl into the world earlier this year. It was an exciting day for the couple, as well as all of their celebrity friends who attended the grand ceremony.

People like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Kanye West attended the tennis star’s wedding, and for the first time in several years, Beyoncé and Kim got together.

Because Beyoncé and Kim haven’t seen each other personally in a long time, media organizations have claimed the infamous pair were “at odds” with one another.

However, Serena’s wedding brought them together again in a unique way. In a report from E! News, the two women crossed paths at the event, and while many thought they would avoid each other, this apparently did not happen according to a source as revealed by E! News.

According to the insider, Beyoncé and Kim shared champagne together and appeared to get along just fine.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

No one was ever sure as to why Bey and Kim were fighting, but it was confirmed by many publications that Kanye and Jay-Z had bad blood because Kanye told his crowd that the Queen wouldn’t attend the MTV Video Music Awards unless her track, Formation, won the award for the video of the year.

Furthermore, things became worse after the Saint Pablo rapper went on stage and complained about the Carters refusing to go to his house with their child, Blue Ivy.

Advertisement

Jay took an interview a few months later to address the alleged beef where Kanye was offended due to Jay and Bey not bringing over their child. Jay said during the meeting that it bothered him that Kanye would bring their child into the matter.

Post Views: 0

Read more about beyonce jay-z kanye west kim kardashian

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Rumors Won’t Go Away — Are They True?
11/18/2017
Beyonce Stuns In An Elegant Emerald Green Gown While Attending Serena Williams’ Wedding!
11/18/2017
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wedding Scent
11/18/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *