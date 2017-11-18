Here’s What Happened When Kim Kardashian And Beyoncé Bumped Into Each Other

As you may know, Serena Williams recently got married to her husband, Alexis Ohanian, after they welcomed their baby girl into the world earlier this year. It was an exciting day for the couple, as well as all of their celebrity friends who attended the grand ceremony.

People like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Kanye West attended the tennis star’s wedding, and for the first time in several years, Beyoncé and Kim got together.

Because Beyoncé and Kim haven’t seen each other personally in a long time, media organizations have claimed the infamous pair were “at odds” with one another.

However, Serena’s wedding brought them together again in a unique way. In a report from E! News, the two women crossed paths at the event, and while many thought they would avoid each other, this apparently did not happen according to a source as revealed by E! News.

According to the insider, Beyoncé and Kim shared champagne together and appeared to get along just fine.

No one was ever sure as to why Bey and Kim were fighting, but it was confirmed by many publications that Kanye and Jay-Z had bad blood because Kanye told his crowd that the Queen wouldn’t attend the MTV Video Music Awards unless her track, Formation, won the award for the video of the year.

Furthermore, things became worse after the Saint Pablo rapper went on stage and complained about the Carters refusing to go to his house with their child, Blue Ivy.

Jay took an interview a few months later to address the alleged beef where Kanye was offended due to Jay and Bey not bringing over their child. Jay said during the meeting that it bothered him that Kanye would bring their child into the matter.