Here’s What Happened When Erica Mena Ran Into Old Rival Cyn Santana

Former stars of Love & Hip-Hop: New York, Cyn Santana, Erica Mena, have made all kinds of progress in the mending of their relationship since it was first broadcasted all over the nation. It seemed like, for the first time in years, they were hanging out in the same place and actually had a civil talk.

When the pair was on the reality TV show, they were romantically involved, but eventually, their relationship became tumultuous, to say the least.

Fans will remember the time they fought on the show which ended up being one of the most popular and sought after clips in the history of the franchise.

#EricaMena reunites with a now pregnant #CynSantana 😩 #LHHNY A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Years have gone by, and ever since the demise of their romance, Cyn is now in a relationship with another L&HH star, Joe Budden.

The pair was seen with Mena on the set of Hip-Hop Squares, and it seemed to be very friendly between the three people.

According to an insider, Mena and Santana just want to move on and let things go.

They don’t want to fight anymore, especially when it’s broadcasted for the entire world to see.

However, they can’t help but be a little grateful the show brought them so much exposure that way they get a little push for their respective lifestyles.

As for what Erica is up to lately, the former reality star is now a mother and was once formerly a model.

She was even hitched to Bow Wow (formerly Lil’ Bow Wow), but their relationship deteriorated after a devastating miscarriage. Cyn Santana, on the other hand, is currently pregnant, as was mentioned earlier in the article, and she even launched her clothing line called, NU, which is specifically designed for “women with curves.”