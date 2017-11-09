Here’s The Reason Why Tyrese Gibson Didn’t Meet With His Daughter

Tyrese Gibson found himself in hot water recently after his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, accused him of several nefarious crimes against their daughter. However, in the end, the LA Children and Family Services department dropped their investigation.
If you expected Gibson to remain classy about the entire ordeal, you thought wrong, because his constant social media demonstrations are bothering a lot of curious Instagram users.
During the proceedings, Tyrese used his Instagram platform to talk about how much he loves his daughter, Shayla. A few days ago he wrote, “NO MATTER WHAT, DADDY LOVES YOU.”
Despite his declarations of love, according to The Blast, Tyese canceled two visitations with Shayla.
The publication reported Tyese had the option to visit his daughter several times including on Saturday and Monday, but Norma’s legal team said Tyrese never contacted them.
Norma’s attorney’s said, “the visitation never happened.” Reportedly, Tyrese considered hanging out with his ten-year-old daughter but chose to head to Abu Dhabi for the Formula 1 Races to get a break from America, social media, and “the blogs.”
Everything will be #1 today!!! Shout to MEEK ! see your bro and praying for you 1,000% You are just seeing this – the allegations being dropped was revealed to me 3 weeks ago …. ! just got a new court order TODAY that says ! can’t post about my #daughter anymore so this is NOT about my daughter this is about what God blessed me and my family with…… ! need to get to some water to clear my head 77 days without my baby is starting to fuck with me in a real way….. Something that only real fathers and involved parents could relate to….. Go to my FaceBook.com/TYRESE right now…… Watch FULL VIDEO and read the WHOLE CAPTION and please support 3 links ! just decided to start a fund to HELP FATHERS who unlike me don’t have money or resources whatsoever – Support and ! will Support You – You ready?? FaceBook.com/TYRESE go there now please real fathers are depending on us to be the Voice that they will never have….. Ask around ! am in LOVE with the Lord JESUS CHRIST who sent me and angel named Samantha Lee Gibson who I’m MADLY in LOVE WITH…. ! don’t drink, smoke or do drugs and other than our new child…. Shayla is and was my first and only pregnancy – 77 days no contact? ….. ! Guess they didn’t know ! had this level of a VOICE to protect myself…… God is the greatest he will always get ALL the credit for the mountains he has and has already moved….. Monday is hopefully our last day in court… For those of you who made this all into a comedy skit for attention, you’ve heard the saying GOD DONT LIKE UGLY right? ….. Welp! www.Facebook.com/TYRESE go there now please support guys…. please thank you…. ps…. this is not about women vs men… this is about fathers vs LIARS hit my FaceBook link in my Instagram bio now!! Romans. 8:31. What then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? The good word says VICTORY IS MINE!!
Furthermore, there’s no certainty as to when he will make his return. The attorney for Norma released a statement which said, “we were disappointed to learn that Mr. Gibson won’t be exercising some of the visits with his daughter.”
It appears as though Gibson’s declarations of amour for his child doesn’t match up with his behavior in reality.
However, in the Fast and Furious star’s defense, perhaps, he seriously did need to get away from the media as well as the “blogs” as he so aptly described. Either way, we hope Gibson’s time for himself makes him feel better.
He’s a drama queen. Only about himself. He needs to be in a padded room.