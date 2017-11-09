Here’s The Reason Why Tyrese Gibson Didn’t Meet With His Daughter

Tyrese Gibson found himself in hot water recently after his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, accused him of several nefarious crimes against their daughter. However, in the end, the LA Children and Family Services department dropped their investigation.

If you expected Gibson to remain classy about the entire ordeal, you thought wrong, because his constant social media demonstrations are bothering a lot of curious Instagram users.

During the proceedings, Tyrese used his Instagram platform to talk about how much he loves his daughter, Shayla. A few days ago he wrote, “NO MATTER WHAT, DADDY LOVES YOU.”

Despite his declarations of love, according to The Blast, Tyese canceled two visitations with Shayla.

The publication reported Tyese had the option to visit his daughter several times including on Saturday and Monday, but Norma’s legal team said Tyrese never contacted them.

Norma’s attorney’s said, “the visitation never happened.” Reportedly, Tyrese considered hanging out with his ten-year-old daughter but chose to head to Abu Dhabi for the Formula 1 Races to get a break from America, social media, and “the blogs.”

Furthermore, there’s no certainty as to when he will make his return. The attorney for Norma released a statement which said, “we were disappointed to learn that Mr. Gibson won’t be exercising some of the visits with his daughter.”

It appears as though Gibson’s declarations of amour for his child doesn’t match up with his behavior in reality.

Advertisement

However, in the Fast and Furious star’s defense, perhaps, he seriously did need to get away from the media as well as the “blogs” as he so aptly described. Either way, we hope Gibson’s time for himself makes him feel better.