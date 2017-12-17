Here’s The Reason For Which Tamar Braxton Fired Vincent Herbert As Her Manager – Check Out The Vid

Tamar Braxton has been discussing for a while the details of the dysfunctional moments that led up to her filing for divorce from Vincent Herbert. She detailed everything in their WEtv reality series called Tamar & Vince.

In the latest episode, the singer shed more light on the reason for which she chose to dump him as her manager.

In the latest episode, she could be seen talking to her stylist and hairstylist about her relationship issues with Herbert. Then she dropped the bomb saying that she has decided to fire him as her manager.

‘I feel like I have to make an executive decision and keep it moving’, she told her hairstylist in the video clip.

In the confessional clip that detailed her decision to move on, Tamar unveiled that she needed that specific part of her life to change. She also added that she was confident that this hard decision was necessary in order for their marriage to work.

‘I’m just going to tell him that this is what it is and if you want to be a part [of it], then you’ll be a part, and if you don’t want to be a part then you’ll be successful without me,’ Tamar added.

We’ll just have to wait and see whether her decision was a good one or not, after all. Overall, we can conclude that it seems that her marriage was not the only thing that did not work out.