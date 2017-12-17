FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kenya moore kim richards Zach Braff blac chyna Addie Collins Zinone kourtney kardashian tamar braxton kandi burruss Kelly Dodd Marc Daly Austin Forsyth Jana Duggar Caitriona Balfe Arie Luyendyk vincent herbert Anna Duggar Eva Marcille brittany cartwright roseanne barr andy cohen Joseph Duggar kim zolciak sophie turner
Home » TV Shows

Here’s The Reason For Which Tamar Braxton Fired Vincent Herbert As Her Manager – Check Out The Vid

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/17/2017
1
7.0K Views
39


Here's The Reason For Which Tamar Braxton Fired Vincent Herbert As Her Manager - Check Out The VidSource: bet.com

Tamar Braxton has been discussing for a while the details of the dysfunctional moments that led up to her filing for divorce from Vincent Herbert. She detailed everything in their WEtv reality series called Tamar & Vince.

In the latest episode, the singer shed more light on the reason for which she chose to dump him as her manager.

 

In the latest episode, she could be seen talking to her stylist and hairstylist about her relationship issues with Herbert. Then she dropped the bomb saying that she has decided to fire him as her manager.

‘I feel like I have to make an executive decision and keep it moving’, she told her hairstylist in the video clip.

In the confessional clip that detailed her decision to move on, Tamar unveiled that she needed that specific part of her life to change. She also added that she was confident that this hard decision was necessary in order for their marriage to work.

 

Out here in Dallas living my BEST thick life👅 #TheGreatXscapeTour

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

‘I’m just going to tell him that this is what it is and if you want to be a part [of it], then you’ll be a part, and if you don’t want to be a part then you’ll be successful without me,’ Tamar added.

Advertisement

We’ll just have to wait and see whether her decision was a good one or not, after all. Overall, we can conclude that it seems that her marriage was not the only thing that did not work out.

Post Views: 7,024

Read more about tamar braxton vincent herbert Tamar & Vince

Advertisement

You may also like
Tamar Braxton Twerks And Delivers Amazing Performance Backstage On Tour In Viral Video
12/18/2017
Tamar Braxton Says She Enjoys ‘Not Having Vince Around’ – Watch The Vid
12/18/2017
Check Out The Reason For Which Tamar Braxton Was Turned Away From Dallas Area Gay Bar – She Accuses The Restaurant Of Racism
12/16/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Cheryl
12/17/2017 at 6:23 pm
Reply

Tamar, Tamar, the truth is you’ve gotten what you wanted out of Vince. Gold digger, for sure you paid the bill?? How when he’s a producer and basically put you on the map. Get over yourself. This divorce doesn’t have to be so loud. A black Kim K. Media driven.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *