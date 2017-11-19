Here’s The Reason For Which Beyonce Doesn’t Vibe With Kim Kardashian

Some sources are shedding light on why Kim Kardashian and Beyonce have never really gotten along. This was even before JAY-Z and Kanye West began allegedly feuding.

It’s no secret that Beyonce and Kim aren’t friends. But with their spouses, JAY-Z and Kanye West being former best friends they often travel in the same circles, leading to loads of cold encounters.

A source has some answers on why these two seem to rub each other the wrong way!

‘Beyonce has never gelled with Kim, she just doesn’t respect her or like her, she never has, even before Kim got with Kanye,’ the source confessed.

‘Beyonce can’t stand the whole reality TV thing, and she thinks Kim would do anything for fame, she just feels they are two totally different people with nothing in common. Beyonce is always polite to Kim when she sees her, but you can tell it’s forced and that there’s no warmth or genuineness in her interactions.’

It was previously reported that Beyonce was looking incredible in a green gown and she bumped into Kim while attending Serena Williams‘ wedding to Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on November 16.

They were both milled about by the VIP bar. So here’s the critical question: Did they get along? And if so, what did they talk about?

According to Colton Haynes, both famous females were willing to come to his aid when his emotions got the better of him during the ceremony. We’ll just have to wait and see how these two will get along in the future.