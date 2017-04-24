Here’s The REAL Reason Why MTV Brought Briana DeJesus On Teen Mom 2!

Many Teen Mom 2 fans were very surprised when they found out MTV decided to bring to the show none other than Briana DeJesus!

Many have been wondering why the network decided to have Briana join even though the rest of the cast – Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska are very pissed and confused about the new situation.

If you have been asking yourself the same question, here’s why!

According to one source on the set of Teen Mom, “Some of the girls are unreliable with filming, and others just are no longer bringing the drama viewers want to see.”

“They needed someone to spice it up!”

Fortunately for the fans who love drama, feuds, mystery baby daddies and more drama, Briana is promising to bring all of that to the table and so much more!

Briana is known for clashing with mom Roxanne on her canceled series and has a baby daddy with a horrible reputation.

The father of five-year-old Nova, Devoin Austin, has been to prison for drug possession, burglary, and shoplifting before.

In addition, Briana’s mother even filed for a protection from violence order, claiming that the man threatened her and her daughter and acted violently around Nova as well. Roxanne also alleged that Devoin had a gun and she feared for Briana’s safety. The court denied her request.

It has recently been reported that Lowry is not the only pregnant Teen Mom star with a mystery baby daddy – Briana is too!

Do you think Briana DeJesus will make Teen Mom 2 more exciting, or do you agree with her co-stars that she should not have joined the cast? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below!