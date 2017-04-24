FREE NEWSLETTER
Here’s The REAL Reason Why MTV Brought Briana DeJesus On Teen Mom 2!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/24/2017
briana dejesusSource: sheknows.com

Many Teen Mom 2 fans were very surprised when they found out MTV decided to bring to the show none other than Briana DeJesus!

Many have been wondering why the network decided to have Briana join even though the rest of the cast – Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska are very pissed and confused about the new situation.

If you have been asking yourself the same question, here’s why!

According to one source on the set of Teen Mom, “Some of the girls are unreliable with filming, and others just are no longer bringing the drama viewers want to see.”

“They needed someone to spice it up!”

Fortunately for the fans who love drama, feuds, mystery baby daddies and more drama, Briana is promising to bring all of that to the table and so much more!

Briana is known for clashing with mom Roxanne on her canceled series and has a baby daddy with a horrible reputation.

The father of five-year-old Nova, Devoin Austin, has been to prison for drug possession, burglary, and shoplifting before.

In addition, Briana’s mother even filed for a protection from violence order, claiming that the man threatened her and her daughter and acted violently around Nova as well. Roxanne also alleged that Devoin had a gun and she feared for Briana’s safety. The court denied her request.

It has recently been reported that Lowry is not the only pregnant Teen Mom star with a mystery baby daddy – Briana is too!

Do you think Briana DeJesus will make Teen Mom 2 more exciting, or do you agree with her co-stars that she should not have joined the cast? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below!

7 Comments

Tanya
09/18/2017 at 5:45 pm
Reply

I have watched the show from day1 now I fast forward through every part about Brianna. The show was great and should have been left alone.


Kristin
04/24/2017 at 10:00 pm
Reply

There are already enough girls on Teen Mom 2. We know and love or hate all the girls that are already there. No need to add another girl, for more drama. I know that I’m speaking for the majority here, but we don’t need more drama.


Carrie
04/24/2017 at 9:42 pm
Reply

As someone that has followed these girls from their first show, I will just say that it takes time to get to know them and to cultivate an interest in their lives. I’m content tuning in to a show where I know the backgrounds of the participants and have some knowledge of what is going on with each of them. I’m not sure I care about getting to know a new girl and her life story. That’s just my opinion, but I will probably watch, at least at first, to see if the new girl is interesting.


K
04/24/2017 at 9:12 pm
Reply

I was hoping it meant Kail was off show I always said just replace the b**ch with any of the 16 and pregnant girls. Yes happily the drama is gone for grown ups like Macy she should retire. Now pick someone to take Farrah place on OG


Opinions Matter
04/24/2017 at 7:39 pm
Reply

No Brianna should NOT be casted on Teen Mom 2, if she’s going to be casted, then they should do another Teen Mom series with all those girls, she’s no more interesting than the others…


Donna S.
04/24/2017 at 7:18 pm
Reply

I think the show is great the way it is. Why does everything have to be about drama. I for one love seeing the girls happy and the kids thriving! That is why I watch. Definitely NOT for the immature petty b.s. MTV “thinks” we want to see. Leave it alone!


Donna
04/24/2017 at 2:26 pm
Reply

Yes, bring her back I like her and Nova. Just hope the mom stays out of her Brianna & Devon’so business.


