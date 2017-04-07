Here’s The REAL Reason Why Kylie Jenner And Tyga Broke Up!

It has been more than a month since Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga have been seen together in public and now, according to a source close to the Kardashian family, the two are over for good!

As fans may already know, the two have split up for a few times ever since they started dating back when Jenner was 19 years old. But in the end, Kylie forgave him every time and they still got back together despite the fact that Tyga cheated on her all.

However, this time, the insider has claimed that the reason they broke up is not another woman, but the fact that she wanted more from the relationship and he was not ready to give it to her.

“Kylie has been begging Tyga to propose to her for years now and she pulled the plug on this relationship because she was tired of waiting,” the source revealed.

The insider went on to explain that Kylie tried to coerce him into proposing to her a few times and is also under the impression that he is unable to live without her but apparently he can do quite well away from Kylie as well.

It looks like the source is completely right if we are to consider the fact that Tyga has a few performances booked already and doesn’t seem to miss the youngest Jenner at all while he is focusing on his career.

In fact, she was annoying him quite a lot lately because she was not the girl he initially fell for. She changed and it looked like everything was revolving around her while he was the supporting character in their couple life.

Do you think Kylie and Tyga will get back together again or is this the end of their relationship?