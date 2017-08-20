Here’s How ‘Trust & Respect’ Helps Keep Selena Gomez And The Weeknd’s Bond Strong After Disagreements

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd had their first fight! We’ll tell you all about how these two work through something like this to remain not only lovers but also best friends.

It was just a matter of time before Selena and The Weeknd had their real first fight as a couple.

This happens to everybody, and in their case, it happened as a verbal clash just a day after her birthday.

In the past, Selena’s fights with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber would reportedly cause them to break up; things are very different these days with her and The Weeknd.

The two of them have the occasional spats, and these fights are not packed with drama and blow-outs, according to a source close to the couple.

‘Selena and Abel’s relationship is so much more grown-up and healthy, and grounded in respect and trust—they are best friends as well as girlfriend and boyfriend,’ the insider said.

‘When they disagree, they talk it out and resolve it straight away. They don’t allow any bad feelings or misunderstandings to linger and fester.’

This is really great to hear! Of course, this is not a revolutionary thing to do because open communication and addressing issues promptly will definitely help resolve fights.

However, for a couple like Selena and Abel to actually use them is huge and shows maturity.

It seems that both Selena and The Weeknd value this romance too much to allow a single fight to wreck it.

‘Abel puts a lot of work into their relationship,’ the source said.

‘He’s always thinking of ways to spoil Selena, and to let her know he’s thinking of her.’ Small gestures like that go a long way indeed, and we think Selena is fortunate for finding Abel who treats her great.