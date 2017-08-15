Here’s How Shaunie O’Neal Reacted When She Came To Realize Her Husband Shaq Cheated

Shaunie O’Neal has certainly made a name for herself in recent years, not only as the wife of Shaquille O’Neal whom which she was married to from 2002 until 2009 but also as a reality star. Since they broke up, Shaunie has been honest about the infidelity of her ex-husband.

However, in a new episode, the Basketball Wives star revealed all the details regarding his cheating ways.

Even though she didn’t mention Shaq’s name, she did claim that she flattened his tires and busted a few windows of his favorite cars.

According to the reality star, their Blackberries were switched accidentally, and his phone was constantly going off from messages with other women.

She was so infuriated that she took to the garage to exact revenge on the basketball star.

She said, “I went in that garage, not only did I flatten tires, bust a few windows, I wrote on the hood [of his car], ‘I cheat on my wife. I ain’t s**t,’ with a knife.”

It looks like she let him have it! Nevertheless, we have to say; it seems like he might’ve deserved the treatment.

At least she didn’t hit him!

Despite her sad past with the basketball player, Shaunie used her position as a celebrity wife for a greater good, like playing a crucial role in the development of the popular series, Basketball Wives, which has been a hit TV show for Vh1 since its inception.

Shaunie and Shaq have four children together, including Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah. Their son, Shareef, stands at a whopping 6’7″ and has been described as having an opposite way of playing the sport as compared to his legendary athlete-father.