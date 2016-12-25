Here’s How Nicole Kidman’s Plastic Surgery Could Have Killed Her

Nicole Kidman has always been a symbol of classiness and beauty in Hollywood but it just wasn’t enough for the actress who wanted to enhance her looks by getting breast implants. Unfortunately for the star, her long-time dream came to reality for a short while and then turned to a nightmare really fast.

According to sources, Kidman became paranoid that the implants might explode and release harmful chemicals inside her body and in the end decided to remove them.

“She doesn’t want anything toxic inside her body,” stated a close friend.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, stated that Kidman seems to have “had her implants removed. Her size appears to have gone from a small C to an A. She still looks great, implants or not!”

According to the insider, after getting the cosmetic procedure done, Kidman started “worrying non-stop that her implants had burst and would start poisoning her. For all she knew, they may have exploded! She became increasingly terrified — like the case of sickly Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster.”

The mentioned star has discovered that the silicone from the implants was “free floating” through her body and her entire struggle to remove the harmful substance was documented on her show.

A similar thing happened to Dolly Parton who was famous for her huge fake chest, which began getting smaller and smaller after the implants ruptured and the silicone began spilling under her skin.

These examples of how plastic surgery that involves putting foreign objects inside the body could go wrong freaked Kidman out.

According to friends, ever since her father, Anthony passed away in 2014, the actress became more fearful of her own inevitable demise.

“Nic’s terrified of leaving her two little girls without a mommy. She’s set on growing old and gray and seeing them marry and have kids of their own.”

“She’ll be damned if she’s going to let anything get in the way of a long life with her family.”

“She’s glad to get the fear off her chest!” – Literally!