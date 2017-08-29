Here’s How Much The Kardashians Spent On Helping Flood Victims

Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family are helping out the victims in Houston. This time, it isn’t through posting things on social media. In fact, the Kardashian family is shelling out serious cash to help victims of the flood.

We know the Kardashian family gets a lot of hate, but it looks like they’re doing a lot of good too!

According to the publication, TMZ, Kris Jenner, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, and Kim all gave $250,000 each to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Unfortunately, nine people have passed away due to Hurricane Harvey, and many others lost their homes.

It wasn’t just a random act of kindness either, as the reality-star-family has had business in Texas before.

A show once hit the Lone Star State back in 2011.

Khloé and Lamar premiered on the network, E!, and it followed the Kardashian sister and her husband-at-the-time as they moved to Texas for his career in basketball.

This isn’t the only time the Kardashian family has helped out people around the world.

In 2013, Kim announced she would do an auction on eBay and would donate 10% of her earnings to Typhoon Haiyan relief in the Philippines.

According to a report from E! Online, the reality star gives around 10% of her total earnings to charity every year.

That’s not bad for a makeup mogul!

Kim also brought awareness to the Armenian Genocide almost 100 years ago.

To this day, Turkey still denies the genocide – which killed 1.5 million Armenians – ever took place. The catastrophic and tragic event began on the 24th of April, 1915, and continued until 1923.

The event that goes down in history as one of the most horrific, caused the lawyer, Raphael Lemkin, to coin the word, “genocide,” in 1943. The reality-star-family even visited the country to shine a light on the history of the nation. It looks like the Kardashians aren’t so bad after all! We send out our condolences to the victims of the flood.