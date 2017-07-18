FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim zolciak biermann Kirk Frost chris brown 50 cent kim zolciak blake shelton kailyn lowry beyonce t.i. shannon beador meghan markle blac chyna Dwyane Wade rob kardashian kandi burruss tamron hall amber rose rihanna jay-z kate middleton brittany cartwright kris jenner bella thorne
Home » Entertainment

Here’s How Much 50 Cent Made From His Settlement With Effen Vodka

Todd Malm Posted On 07/18/2017
0
827 Views
0


50 CentSource: Billboard.com

So it looks like 50 Cent is leaving Effen Vodka behind! The rapper reportedly sold his stake in the spirits company. Even though it’s a shame the rapper had to part ways with his former business partner, 50 managed to secure a fat pay cheque as a cushy parting gift.

The Power star reportedly sold his portion of the corporation for $60 million, according to Angela Yee on The Breakfast Club.

That’s right, $60 million.

50 no longer has to worry about bills to pay, does he?

The agreement happened about a month ago, but the news just came out today.

In an Instagram post, 50 Cent commented on his relationship with the company, saying, “I’m still on the brand. I just got some cake out the deal.”

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #50Cent #commentcreepin

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

In case you aren’t aware of 50’s history with the Holland-based company, he first got started with the brand in 2014.

And while he owned a ton of shares in the spirits corporation, the rapper also served as its spokesman and a fitting role that was, considering his celebrity status.

In an interview with People Magazine in February of 2016, the rapper talked about what he liked about Effen Vodka.

He said, “When I’m out, and there’s nightlife, it’s what I drink. And the way the mixologist creates different drinks with it, people are attracted to it.” And you know what?

Advertisement

The booze will probably taste even better now that he’s pocketed some serious cash. Congratulations 50 Cent! CI readers will be surprised to know that 50 is still not the richest rapper in the world as of 2017. P Diddy still comes in at #1 and has taken the position for the past three years.

Post Views: 827

Read more about 50 cent Effen Vodka

Advertisement

You may also like
50 Cent Disses Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ – Says It’s ‘Golf Course Music’
07/06/2017
Naturi Naughton And 50 Cent Share Spoilers About ‘Power’ Season 4 And When The Show Will End
06/23/2017
Alanis Morissette Sees Her Former Business Manager Convicted To Six Years In Prison
05/04/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *