Here’s How Much 50 Cent Made From His Settlement With Effen Vodka

So it looks like 50 Cent is leaving Effen Vodka behind! The rapper reportedly sold his stake in the spirits company. Even though it’s a shame the rapper had to part ways with his former business partner, 50 managed to secure a fat pay cheque as a cushy parting gift.

The Power star reportedly sold his portion of the corporation for $60 million, according to Angela Yee on The Breakfast Club.

That’s right, $60 million.

50 no longer has to worry about bills to pay, does he?

The agreement happened about a month ago, but the news just came out today.

In an Instagram post, 50 Cent commented on his relationship with the company, saying, “I’m still on the brand. I just got some cake out the deal.”

In case you aren’t aware of 50’s history with the Holland-based company, he first got started with the brand in 2014.

And while he owned a ton of shares in the spirits corporation, the rapper also served as its spokesman and a fitting role that was, considering his celebrity status.

In an interview with People Magazine in February of 2016, the rapper talked about what he liked about Effen Vodka.

He said, “When I’m out, and there’s nightlife, it’s what I drink. And the way the mixologist creates different drinks with it, people are attracted to it.” And you know what?

The booze will probably taste even better now that he’s pocketed some serious cash. Congratulations 50 Cent! CI readers will be surprised to know that 50 is still not the richest rapper in the world as of 2017. P Diddy still comes in at #1 and has taken the position for the past three years.