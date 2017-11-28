Here’s How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Relationship Put A Strain On Her Family

According to Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, her relationship with Prince Harry has been a source of considerable stress among their family. In an interview with Us Weekly, Samantha revealed that Meghan’s romance with the Royal Family member had created tension due to “miscommunication.”

Samantha stated, “it created some rifts with us,” but people in the United Kingdom allegedly think her family talks trash about Meghan but “that isn’t the case.”

Samantha – the author of an upcoming memoir titled, The Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister – is not about the star of Suits. When speaking with Us Weekly, Samantha stated that the book is not a “slamming tell-all.”

https://t.co/V28HAvt2R0 I brother is a compulsive liar my father disowned him and my father never won the lottery — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) November 19, 2017

However, even though the family has experienced some strife due to Meghan’s celebrity status, Samantha said the family is excited over the royal engagement.

She said, “It was really exciting for me, I am so happy for her.” Samantha and Meghan haven’t spoken since 2008, due to the familial tension which has existed ever since she became famous.

Sam – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – still manages to be hopeful that Meghan will invite her to the wedding.

Meghan’s sister said to Us Weekly when asked if she would go to the wedding, “I hope so. I would certainly go.”However, it would be difficult to go to a wedding in a wheelchair, but she’s sure she could manage.

As you may know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently became engaged. Following the announcement of their soon-to-be-marriage, Meghan revealed she would retire from acting to focus on other career pursuits. In the past, Meghan studied International Relations, a sub-category of Political Science, so a career in politics or philanthropy of some type is a possibility.