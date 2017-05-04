Here’s How Mark Zuckerberg – One Of The Top Ten Richest People On Earth – Spends His Money

At this point, almost everyone knows the origin story of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. His story was immortalized in the film The Social Network starring Jesse Eisenberg and Justin Timberlake.

Zuckerberg is one of the richest people on earth, according to Forbes magazine his net worth is over $60 billion.

He’s the fourth richest person in America, falling short of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffet.

Even though he has more cash than anybody can imagine, the CEO doesn’t spend his money the way you would think.

When Mark first started as the head of Facebook, legend has it, he stayed at his modest office in Palo Alto before his investment advisors and his girlfriend Priscilla Chan talked him into buying a much nicer home.

When he finally moved, he upgraded to a $7 million, 5,000 square-foot dwelling nearby, complete with a beautifully landscaped backyard and swimming pool.

Zuckerberg bought the surrounding properties for $30 million, not to house his friends and family, but to prevent developers from selling off the homes to stalkers and peeping toms.

Zuckerberg keeps it real. The CEO wears the same T-shirt-and-hoodie combo every single day, and he drives around a Volkswagen, not a Bentley; not a Maserati; not a Lamborghini, but a Volkswagen.

His eating style is simple. He eats McDonald’s while on vacation with his wife, Priscilla. Whenever the couple goes on vacation, they visit Chan’s family back in China.

If you’re not surprised yet, you’ll be blown away by the fact that he pays himself merely $1 per year as CEO of Facebook.

99% of the Facebook shares Mark and Priscilla own go primarily to charitable organizations that “promote equality,” and “advance human potential,” including contributions to East African countries to cure childhood disease.

Some fans are suggesting Mark should run for President of the United States, but he has vehemently denied that suggestion!