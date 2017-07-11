Here’s How Kris Jenner Plans To Cash In On Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna’s Legal Drama!

The momager is well aware the huge scandal will bring in lots of viewers! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s battle has exploded in court, and the woman was even granted a temporary restraining order against her vengeful baby daddy.

Now the two are working on a viable co-parenting plan for their infant daughter Dream.

But while the former Rob and Chyna stars battle it out in court, Kris Jenner is devising some plans of her own.

A source close to the famous family has revealed that Kris is going to take advantage of the media coverage her son and his ex-fiancee are getting these days.

‘Kris is going to use all of this for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She’s distraught about the drama, but at the same time excited about it because she knows that this court drama will bring in lots of viewers! She is also doing damage control right now because she feels like this could hurt Rob’s sock business,’ the insider revealed, adding that as far as Blac Chyna is concerned, the momager will apparently pay her for using the scandal as a storyline next season.

As fans of the famous pair certainly remember, Rob Kardashian went on a social media tirade against his baby mama by posting nude photos of Chyna and accusing her of cheating.

The source claimed Kris was upset about her son’s revenge porn drama.

She thinks no woman deserves to be ‘violated like this’ – not even Blac Chyna who she obviously dislikes.

Do you think it’s right for Kris Jenner to take advantage of the bad situation in order to improve Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ ratings?