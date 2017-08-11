Here’s How Kim Kardashian’s Life Changed After Having Kids

In a blog post shared in honor of National Son’s and Daughter’s Day on the 11th of August, the star revealed what it’s like to have kids and how the experience changes a person’s life.

The mother-of-two wrote,”Having kids changes everything — in the best way possible.Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom.”

It’s not all hard-work.

According to Kim, she’s learned three crucial things from having children: love, patience, and selflessness.

She claimed, “I have such unconditional love for my kids, No matter what, I will always love them and support them in whatever they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I’m a mom, I understand the bond my mom [Kris Jenner] and dad [Robert Kardashian] felt with us.”

It doesn’t come without its challenges, though.

Mother and fatherhood are no laughing matter, as there are certain sacrifices to be made as well as things to be learned.

She continued, “there can be ups and downs with kids, but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mother is the most important job I currently have. Each day, I learn something new from them, and I’m so blessed to be able to be present for all of the life’s little moments.”

And how did her life change?

Well, her priorities are a lot different now.

It’s not about just her; it’s about the kids.

“It’s not about me anymore. After North was born, I wanted to be there and make memories together that we would share forever. It really makes you realize how precious life is. They both give me a whole new perspective and inspire me to be the best version of myself.”