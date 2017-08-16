FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

How Much Money Is Jackie Christie Leaving Her Daughter In Her Will?

Todd Malm Posted On 08/16/2017
Jackie ChristieSource: EnStarz.com

Jackie Christie, the star of Basketball Wives, has been publicly beefing with her daughter for years. Currently, it’s a theme on the popular reality series that is continuously ongoing and anytime a new installment of the show hits the air, Ta’Kari can’t help herself but drag her mother through the mud.

It’s a complicated issue, to say the least.

However, sometimes, we wonder what will happen to the fortune that Jackie has created through her work on the reality franchise.

Well, now we don’t have to wonder anymore because Jackie opened up during a new interview with The Breakfast Club where the reality star was grilled on her ongoing feud with her offspring.

During the sit-down, Christie was asked if her daughter, Ta’Kari, feels undesired because she is not the biological daughter of Doug Christie who is the current spouse of Jackie.

According to Christie, her husband loves her like she is his own daughter, and she revealed that if either of them dies, Ta’Kari will inherit eight million dollars!

That’s right, eight million dollars!

Let’s just hope that Ta’Kari doesn’t hire a hitman to take out Christie and collect that cash!

Other critics have asked the question: If Jackie has that much money why not give her kid a bit of money so she can pay for her child’s hospital bills?

In case you missed it, Ta’Kari set up a GoFundMe page where she basically begs for money.

If that isn’t bad enough, Jackie claimed that the money from the popular fundraising website ended up in the hands of people with “terrible influences.” I’m sure we’ll hear from Ta’Kari at any moment! Check out the interview above to hear Jackie discuss it herself!

Read more about Jackie Christie Basketball Wives

Read Next

