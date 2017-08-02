FREE NEWSLETTER
Here’s How Halle Berry Reacted To Trey Songz Hitting On Her On Instagram

Todd Malm Posted On 08/02/2017
Halle BerrySource: EbonyMagazine.com

Halle Berry has a new film out, and it’s called Kidnap. While speaking with BET.com, the actress took a few minutes out of her busy schedule to talk about her new cinematic adventure as well as Trey Songz who slid into her DM’s on social media.

The reporter asked her if she responded to the DM that the R & B singer sent to her.

In case you missed it, the crooner said that he sent her an instant message “for the culture,” just a few days ago.

However, Halle Berry has no idea what he’s talking about!

The actress was confused by the situation, to say the least.

She claimed, “What does that mean? You slid into my DM’s for the culture? I don’t even know what that means. Do you know? I don’t know how to respond because I don’t know what it means.”

So, it looks like Trey didn’t get a response after all!

On a more serious note, Halle is all about self-congratulation, and for a good reason.

#KidnapMovie in theaters August 4th, don't miss it!

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

She has made her mark in Hollywood, and now she has serious clout.

“I think, I’m fighting as a woman, which is why making this movie was no small feat. I think it’s really hard for women to be seen as we really are in film and we have to fight for those roles, but this summer, the great summer for women across the board and not just for women of color. We’ve got Wonder Woman, we’ve got Atomic Blonde, we’ve got Girls Trip. Women are starting to find a new voice. There’s something different in the energy right now and this summer, to me, is proof of that.”

