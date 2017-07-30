Here’s How Donald Trump’s Administration Could Affect Black Americans

According to BET, our government under Donald Trump’s leadership is threatening to destroy Net Neutrality. The website has claimed that internet service providers like AT&T, Verizon, And Comcast control of our data. And lately, the service is slower than usual.

The publication is claiming that the big companies are the ones who are being attacked under the administration and it will be a “domino affect.”

BET claims people who are “of color” are going to be affected more than anyone else.

They’ve been “discriminated, ignored, and misrepresented” in the media.

However, with the advent of the internet, they’ve been given the same opportunities to communicate like everyone else.

The website claims that the disparity between the larger companies and the smaller ones will grow larger.

And what will that entail?

Well, according to reports, the small businesses are more representative of the interests of the masses, where as the bigger ones are more “corporately controlled.”

With that in mind, it’s difficult for up-and-coming websites to pay the money to fund an independent internet provider.

So if you want to pay the least amount of money, it will probably be a “white-owned business.”

Well, we couldn’t have that, could we?

Just kidding, the real issue is the high barrier to entry for people who don’t have a lot of money.

They want to start their own businesses.

But, the problem is that the “Trump administration” is holding them back.

In my personal opinion, I don’t think that the issue of big companies taking over little ones is a racial issue. It’s a business issue. An ambitious company will always monopolize a smaller one, that’s just a fact.