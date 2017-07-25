Here’s How Chrissy Teigen Found Herself Blocked From Following Donald Trump’s Twitter

It is well known that most people nowadays who are vocal celebrities and who have a voice that is heard throughout pop culture are not fans of Donald Trump. The infamous President gets a lot of hate on every major news network, and he even gets his fair share of criticism on Twitter, his favorite platform to use.

Chrissy Teigen has been trolling Donald Trump for the last nine-years, which is something that she admits.

One thing that’s important for us to point out is the sheer pettiness of the whole scenario.

Doesn’t she have better things to do than troll a public figure for 9-years in a row?

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

However, Chrissy seems to think just because Donald is unpopular with celebrities it gives her the right to continually harass him without end.

The model shared a post on Twitter today of a screenshot of her view of the POTUS’s account.

In the message, you can see the President had finally blocked her.

She wrote on Twitter, “After nine years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw.”

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Of course, everyone is using this as evidence of Donald’s “ego,” when in reality, maybe he just doesn’t want to be trolled relentlessly for another ten years by a model who has no understandings of the government, or anything beyond her bubble.

Advertisement

Does anybody want to be harassed on social media for nine years? In case you’re wondering what the final tweet was that sent him over the edge, we have the message here above.