Here’s How Chris Brown’s Daughter Is Already Making Money On Her Own!

Todd Malm Posted On 08/05/2017
Chris and Royalty BrownSource: Billboard.com

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, is a three-year-old girl and she’s already adding the title of, “fashion designer,” and “entrepreneur” to her resume. According to the publication, TMZ, the toddler with the help of her mom, Nia Guzman, is launching a clothing line for both boys and girls.

Not only will the line include clothing pieces featuring monster graphics as well as two-pieces, but the collection will also have items like makeup.

If you’re curious who is the intended target audience, apparently, it’s for “children with a fun, energetic, and outgoing personality.”

In case you missed it, back in 2016, there was a report that stated Guzman filed to trademark Royalty’s name.

The document said, “dresses for babies and children” to “infant and toddler one piece clothing.”

Not long after the leaked document got out, people were sure there was an impending clothing line or a specialty product.

Although all seems well with Royalty and her father, Chris, the R & B singer’s relationship with Nia is hardly functional according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Her mother is trying to regain full custody with only monitored visitation for Chris.

The judge was not in favor of this motion, and instead, ruled that Chris’ mother was no longer allowed to see the little girl without Chris and had to submit a drug test.

A custody battle in favor of the man is a relatively rare situation, considering most women are awarded primary custody of the children, and men are often not granted the privileges they would like.

Although we don’t have all of the details regarding Chris and Nia’s custody battle as well as their relationship, we can only speculate that maybe Chris’ reputation as an “abuser” is overblown, considering a judge allowed him primary custody of the child. This is merely speculation, however.

