FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chris brown kesha elvis presley rihanna fergie taylor swift Willie Nelson jay-z janet jackson usher bruno mars tiny justin bieber aaron carter r. kelly britney spears mariah carey katy perry solange knowles blac chyna avril lavigne liam payne glen campbell
Home » Music

Here’s How Chris Brown And Rihanna’s Relationship Changed After Abuse-Drama

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/16/2017
0
0


Chris Brown And RihannaSource: EONline.com

As CI readers know, everyone knows that Chris Brown beat the shit out of Rihanna back in 2009. What we never heard; is that Rihanna was equally as violent, and the R and B singer was merely fighting back.

In fact, other people in Hollywood are worried that Rihanna has her “own struggle” that she has to worry about while making her strides in Hollywood.

After seven years of drama; that’s right; after seven years of the story being far away from media spotlight, it’s back out in the open.

Are we immoral for posting it?

Maybe, we are., however, if Chris is posting his side of the story, that it can’t be that bad.

We’ll rationalize it that way.

After the couple both found their selves at the Grammy Awards, they both were in the middle of domestic violence disputes.

Even though the couple has been fighting in the media ever since, Rihanna has come out to say that everything is all good.

That’s a good woman right there.

Because you want to know why?

Every ghetto-trash couple fights with each other, but not every ghetto-trash-couple fights until the end.

With that being said, not every couple fights until they’re dead.

Well, now we know, that not every couple fights until the end.

Advertisement

According to Rihanna, she doesn’t still hate him, “I don’t hate him. I will care about him until the day I die. We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now.”

Post Views: 0

Read more about chris brown rihanna

Advertisement

You may also like
Chris Brown Reveals Rihanna Was ‘Spitting Blood’ During The Fight That Ended Their Relationship
08/16/2017
Chris Brown And Rihanna’s Fans Spar Over His Crop Over Festival Photo ‘Like’ – Drake Hated The Move
08/16/2017
Chris Brown Opens Up About His Abusive Relationship With Rihanna!
08/15/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *