Here’s How Charlamagne Got Rolling Stone To Apologize To Him Over “Transphobia” Scandal

How did Charlamagne get an apology from Rolling Stone? The team over at the popular show, The Breakfast Club, often find themselves at the center of controversies due to their topics of choice and unhinged styles of conversation. Sometimes, people even threaten to sue them over their contentious statements.

In case you missed it, Janet Mock – a trans activist and author – appeared on The Breakfast Club to talk about all kinds of issues.

However, she found herself at the center of questions that some might think were inappropriate.

The host of the show asked her about her body parts and genitalia, strictly out of curiosity, but some people have been up in arms over the host’s interrogation.

Just a few days after she appeared on the series, Lil Duval appeared on the production and made jokes.

The comedian jokingly stated he would kill a trans woman if he found out she was trans after sleeping together.

Char said that was technically a “hate crime” but joined in on the jokes as well, mostly by adding trans women should be locked up if they don’t reveal their identity.

And while trans people might be an “oppressed” minority, some might argue that if a sexual encounter is bound to occur, there should be a revelation of that person’s biological sex.

However, this did not go over with the community, as many people called for a boycott of the show.

With all that being said, Charlamagne managed to get an apology from the popular magazine despite protesters saying he is “transphobic” and “promotes violence.”

Rolling Stone published an article saying, “Janet Mock on Charlamagne tha God’s Transphobic comments.” Charlamagne sent a letter to Rolling Stone telling them to cease with the original title, so they changed it along with a letter apologizing to Charlamagne for the original title which made him sound like a bigot.