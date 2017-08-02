Here’s How Bill Cosby’s Life Got A Little More Complicated

Bill Cosby’s legal troubles just got a little more problematic. As the former comic was ahead of his second sexual assault trial, the disgraced comedian suffered a setback where his defense attorney, Brian McMonagle officially quit.

Andrew Wyatt – Cosby’s publicist – shared a statement with USA Today.

In the document, he wrote, “It’s true, and we’re still vetting lawyers that are on my short list. That person will be named later in the month.”

Steven O’Neill, the County Judge for Montgomery, is yet to approve Cosby’s lawyer’s motion to withdraw from his duties in the case, but once he does, the former TV father will have until the 21st of August to get a new attorney.

Unfortunately, no reason has been laid out as to why McMonagle left the case, but we can only assume it was because of the controversial nature of the crimes combined with Cosby’s fame.

During the trial, Cosby’s lawyer didn’t have much to say to the reporters, but Wyatt was boisterous in his dealings with the press.

After the mistrial was announced, he declared to the media, “Mr. Cosby’s power is back!”

Wyatt has been Cosby’s spokesman for a long time, since early 2015 in fact, after his longtime publicist quit not long after the allegations came out that Bill had been drugging and raping women since the 1960’s.

Wyatt has been smart in his portrayal of the deceased comedian while trying to make him seem like a civil-rights hero fighting against a smear campaign.

In case you missed it after the mistrial was announced, it was declared by Cosby’s team that he would travel the country giving talks to fight against sexual assault. However, criticism abounded immediately upon the announcement of the news, and Wyatt then recanted his statement, saying it was “false propaganda.”