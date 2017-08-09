Here’s How Amber Rose Responded To The Lawsuit From Wiz Khalifa’s Mother

As CI readers know, Wiz Khalifa’s mother filed a lawsuit against Amber Rose just yesterday. Allegedly, it all started during a “nasty phone call,” and now Amber is hitting right back.
According to the Washington County Observer-Reporter, Wiz’s mother, Katie Wimbush-Polk filed a defamation lawsuit against 21 Savage’s girlfriend because, it “imputed criminality, which is incompatible with her status as a grandmother and her status as a volunteer mentoring at-risk youth.”
If the reports by BET.com are correct, on the 19th of June, Rose called a phone thinking she would be speaking to someone else, and instead, it was a little girl.
Unbeknownst to Amber, she was allegedly ranting towards a young child.
During her intense conversation, Rose apparently claimed Wiz’s mother allowed her child, Dorien, to die in February of Lymphoma.
However, that doesn’t really make sense.
Because how could you blame someone for getting cancer?
According to Wiz’s mother, that’s why the lawsuit is taking place, because of allegations of letting a child die.
In a report from BET.com, Amber has hired a lawyer and is also filing a restraining order against Khalifa’s mother.
She wants to keep Katie away from her as well as her 4-year-old son named Sebastian.
However, there appears to be something fishy about this story, as some of the accusations are nonsensical.
The Jasmine report reads, “Amber feels that Katie’s resentment toward her may affect how Sebastian is treated.” According to the report, Amber thinks Katie is still mad she dumped Wiz. There’s a lot of drama going on, but what does Wiz Khalifa have to say about all of this? Does he care? Probably not. Or is there something else going on here, perhaps, missing details?
