Here’s How Actor Callum Turner Will Steal Your Heart In ‘The Only Living Boy In New York’

Callum Turner is a young actor you will definitely want to know more about as he gets more prominent in his career. The man is set to appear in the second Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie in the role of Newt’s cooler brother. But even before that, Turner co-stars Jeff Bridges in The Only Living Boy in New York.

In his own clip promoting the upcoming film, Turner’s 20-something character Thomas is offered advice by his would-be mentor on how to woo a girl.

‘What you need to do is just make her afraid of something more than being with you in that way. Not being with you! Let life take over. Find a window and pounce,’ Bridges’ W.F. tells Thomas.

You may be aware that Bridges also has a big blockbuster coming up in Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

So does the afore mentioned love interest in the movie – Mimi, played by Justice League actress Kiersey Clemons.

It looks like The Only Living Boy in New York’s entire cast is busy with different projects which attest to their talent as well as to their hard work and determination.

The well-awaited film takes its name from the 1970 Simon and Garfunkel song – hails from director Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer and Gifted), and the family drama co-stars Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan, and Cynthia Nixon.

Are you excited to watch the movie?