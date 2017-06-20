Here’s Everything You Wanted To Know About Kenya Moore’s Mystery New Husband!

As fans have certainly found out by now, Kenya Moore got married in a secret beach wedding last week. But the ceremony was not the only thing that was secret – the reality TV star is yet to reveal the name of her spouse herself!

However, we have found out the identity of the mystery man.

46-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has tied the knot with Marc Daly – owner of the Brooklyn eatery SoCo.

Former SoCo owner Malissa Browne who knows the man well had revealed that the news of the wedding took everybody by surprise.

When asked if Moore has married a good man Browne replied: ‘I do not want to say anything on what kind of guy he is. Let’s just say, ‘no comment.”

Their wedding day was the first time the celebrity shared a picture of her partner on social media.

Moore’s marriage comes following her troubled relationship with ex Matt Jordan, so hopefully, her mysterious new husband will make her happy.

Jordan recently took to social media to share his disdain over losing Kenya completely.

He wrote that he felt humiliated by the domestic violence allegations which caused him to lose business opportunities and money.

But losing his ‘queen’ was the biggest blow.

He went on to confess that he made a lot of mistakes but stated he loved and cherished her and that he prays her new hubby will take care of her.

Finally, Jordan admitted he has lost the fight for her heart and asked the media to leave him alone.

Matt Jordan was caught on the surveillance camera vandalizing her home during one episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Moore called the police on him.

