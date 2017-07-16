Here’s All You Wanted To Know About Mena Massoud – Disney’s New Aladdin

New reports have finally revealed who is going to play Aladdin in the Disney live action remake of the classic. Walt Disney Pictures president Sean Baile announced that Mena Massoud had been cast in the titular role.

We’ve figured that fans of Disney and the popular Aladdin story would want to know more about the actor who has just a few credits to his name.

First of all, our new Aladdin is Canadian. Mena was born in Egypt but was raised in Canada.

These days he spends his time traveling between Toronto and Los Angeles.

You’ll be surprised to find out that before taking on the huge role of Aladdin, Massoud will also appear in Amazon’s Jack Ryan series, starring John Krasinski.

You may have previously seen him on Nikita, Open Heart, and Saving Hope and he is set to also appear in Strange but True.

Mena is a huge gym rat which means he is all ready for Aladdin’s tiny vest!

Massoud struggled a lot until finally getting his big break especially because of his cultural background.

‘I grew up in a culturally different household. I went to schools that had a significantly large Caucasian population, and I feel very fortunate because I was able to compare that perspective with my family’s. It allowed me to create a wider world view on things,’ he revealed, adding that even at this point in his career, being an ethnic minority affects him.

The competition may be less because he cannot take on Caucasian and African American roles but there is also less work for him.

Massoud admitted that things are slowly changing for the better in Hollywood and he deals with less type casting these days.

Finally, it looks like the star who inspired him to pursue acting is none other than Robin Williams.

Do you think Mena Massoud is the perfect Aladdin?