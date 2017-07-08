FREE NEWSLETTER
Here’s All You Wanted To Know About Carrie Fisher’s Will

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/08/2017
carrie fisherSource: worldversus.com

As expected, late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher named her daughter Billie Lourd as the primary beneficiary in her Will. New reports have confirmed that the talented 24-year-old daughter will inherit her estate.

The assets that will become hers include a few bank accounts, a 2016 Tesla as well as ownership of several LLCs and a life insurance policy.

All personal, as well as household belongings, such as artwork and jewelry, will also go to Lourd.

Perhaps the most important fact is that the young actress will also inherit the rights to her mother’s public image and intellectual property rights, including ongoing proceeds from Fisher’s books, trademarks, and copyrights.

The late actress’ $18 million home will be put into a trust once it’s sold.

According to court documents, a pending auction of memorabilia belonging to Fisher will be split by several charities in September.

Court documents also revealed that a pending sale in September of valuable memorabilia belonging to the famous actress will be divided by charities.

The proceeds will go to Debbie Reynolds’ charity The Thailians and The Jed Foundation, a charity chosen by Lourd.

The papers also revealed that not all of Fisher’s assets had been transferred to her living trust by the time she was dead.

Therefore, to avoid probate court, her attorneys are arguing that Fisher had clearly intended those assets to be included in the trust, of which Lourd is the beneficiary.

All in all, reports say the Will is not expected to be contested.

