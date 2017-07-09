Here’s All You Need To Know About New RHOBH Cast Member Teddi Jo Mellencamp!

As fans of the hit reality TV show are already aware, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is welcoming a new cast member! Here’s everything you need to know about the new 90291 RHOBH lady – for now!

Filming for season 8 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is underway, and as it has been revealed, Teddi Jo Mellencamp is set to join the other stars as well.

We have learned that the new addition has also been filming a few scenes with the other cast members.

However, it is yet to be known whether Teddi will become a permanent fixture on the show or if she’ll be just a friend of the other housewives, just like it happened with Eden Sassoon, in Season 7.

One thing is certain, however – the fans of the show will not have to wait for too much to find that out.

Meanwhile, we have compiled five main things any fan needs to know about the new lady.

First of all, Teddi’s father is none other than music legend John Cougar Mellencamp, so she is no stranger to being in the spotlight – sort of.

The woman also has her own website, LAWorkoutJunkie.com, where she blogs about fitness.

In her Instagram bio, she calls herself an ‘accountability coach.’

Teddi is married to Edwin Arroyave.

Finally, the Beverly Hills resident is the mother of two biological children and one step child.

Are you excited to see Teddi Jo Mellencamp on season eight of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Do you hope she’ll become a permanent member of the cast?