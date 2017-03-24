FREE NEWSLETTER
Here Is Why Kelly Ripa Does Not Need A Permanent Replacement For Michael Strahan!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/24/2017
kelly ripaSource: wthr.com

It has been almost a year since Michael Strahan left Live! with Kelly and Michael and there is still no decision on a permanent replacement. Ever since Strahan decided to go to Good Morning America, the show has been just Live! with Kelly…and the guests!

Ever since Strahan left, Kelly Ripa has had a lot of guest co-stars on the show.

Out of all of the candidates to permanently replace Michael Strahan, Jerry O’Connell, Christian Slater, Anderson Cooper and Mark Consuelos have guest co-hosted the most, leading fans to speculate that one of them might take the job very soon.

However, does Kelly really need a co-host in the first place?

It seems as if the new format with a new guest co-hosting every week has been keeping the audience members on their toes, curious to see who will be next and what they have to bring.

People tend to ask themselves and comment more on things like: ‘does Kelly have good chemistry with this certain celebrity?’ or ‘is she awkward with x?’

The ways in which the show’s audience gets involved precisely because there is no fixed co-star adds more to the dynamic of the show!

So the question stands – do we really need another permanent host aside from Ripa?

As fans may remember, there was a lot of tension after Strahan left and people tuned to the show just for the drama, until Kelly Ripa answered, very professionally, to all of the rumors and things became more relaxed on set.

Although many people still complain about Strahan leaving, if you take a look at the show’s ratings, Live! with Kelly has been reaching record highs ever since December of last year.

Not to mention the show also received a 2017 Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment category.

Ripa was nominated in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category.

If ABC decides to bring a new permanent host, people might not like one or the other and it might take some time until they get used to the new co-host. But if everything is going great right now, why bother?

6 Comments

Claudia Ramsey
03/24/2017 at 3:33 pm
Reply

Personally, I love having a guest cohost as the different personalities react differently with Kelly & the guests. Keep it the same.


Cece
03/24/2017 at 2:57 pm
Reply

Please not Christian Slater


AnnieM
03/24/2017 at 2:21 pm
Reply

Kelly just quit the show! You embarass yourself more and more on a daily basis. Perhaps you can spend some time on how to cure your disgusting narcissism. Learn to love other people as much as you love yourself. SMH


Karen O'Toole
03/24/2017 at 1:50 pm
Reply

Kelly Ripa is the most narcistic person on the planet. No matter what the guests on “Live” say she turns it around to her or her family with an absolute ridiculous phony story. I truly think she needs help these days because she is very dilusional of her talent. She actually thinks she has talent. Retire already Kelly!


Jam
03/24/2017 at 1:35 pm
Reply

I really do think Kelly does need a good cohost, someone that has interesting stories that she might care to hear. It’s really getting boring listening to her dailys and repeat stories. I’m sorry but she constantly interrupts her cohosts with her stories. I use to watch daily. Just bored now.


Wendy Peck
03/24/2017 at 1:15 pm
Reply

Personally, to me Kelly truly does NOT need a permanent co-host. Kelly does a superb job by herself or along with guest co-host ! Previous co-host Michael Strahan blew his chance at an AWESOME career on ‘Live with Kelly and Michael’! Although Live with Kelly gives her what she deserves–Top Billing!!!
On a personal note: I live in Audubon, NJ….Very close to her childhood home. Not to mention that my husband has a little crush on her. I’d love to someday be able to hear from her. Kudos Kelly!!


