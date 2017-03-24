Here Is Why Kelly Ripa Does Not Need A Permanent Replacement For Michael Strahan!

It has been almost a year since Michael Strahan left Live! with Kelly and Michael and there is still no decision on a permanent replacement. Ever since Strahan decided to go to Good Morning America, the show has been just Live! with Kelly…and the guests!

Ever since Strahan left, Kelly Ripa has had a lot of guest co-stars on the show.

Out of all of the candidates to permanently replace Michael Strahan, Jerry O’Connell, Christian Slater, Anderson Cooper and Mark Consuelos have guest co-hosted the most, leading fans to speculate that one of them might take the job very soon.

However, does Kelly really need a co-host in the first place?

It seems as if the new format with a new guest co-hosting every week has been keeping the audience members on their toes, curious to see who will be next and what they have to bring.

People tend to ask themselves and comment more on things like: ‘does Kelly have good chemistry with this certain celebrity?’ or ‘is she awkward with x?’

The ways in which the show’s audience gets involved precisely because there is no fixed co-star adds more to the dynamic of the show!

So the question stands – do we really need another permanent host aside from Ripa?

As fans may remember, there was a lot of tension after Strahan left and people tuned to the show just for the drama, until Kelly Ripa answered, very professionally, to all of the rumors and things became more relaxed on set.

Although many people still complain about Strahan leaving, if you take a look at the show’s ratings, Live! with Kelly has been reaching record highs ever since December of last year.

Not to mention the show also received a 2017 Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Talk Show / Entertainment category.

Ripa was nominated in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category.

If ABC decides to bring a new permanent host, people might not like one or the other and it might take some time until they get used to the new co-host. But if everything is going great right now, why bother?