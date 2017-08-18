FREE NEWSLETTER
Here Is Tina Fey’s Solution For Racism In America – Twitter Didn’t Find It To Be So Funny!

Todd Malm Posted On 08/18/2017
Tina FeySource: TheHollywoodReporter.com

As you all know by now, celebrities all over the United States have been giving their two cents regarding the Charlottesville protests that left one woman dead. And while most people have taken it very seriously, Tina Fey has chosen to take a comedic approach! But it looks like not everyone was impressed.

Unfortunately, for the SNL star, many people were not on board for her comedic way of dealing with the emotions created by the protests.

One person wrote, “Tina Fey telling people who historically don’t show up to fight white supremacy not to show up is… well, it’s consistent.”

The comedienne used her platform on Thursday night where she posed as a comedian, political commentator, and alumni of the University Of Virginia speaking out against the riots.

In the routine, her “co-anchors” condemned Donald Trump’s response to the racially charged attacks in Charlottesville before she went onto brainstorm some ideas for how to deal with racism in America.

She urged people to support POC’s businesses like a “Jewish-run bakery’ and an “African-American-run-bakery,” and buy a cake with the image of an American flag on it; then proceed to eat it like a glutton.

Tina made a joke proclaiming that America never belonged to White people but was taken from the Indians.

She also alluded to the fact that aboriginals were shot at with rubber bullets at Standing Rock, while hypocritically, according to Fey, we allow “white supremacists” to march in the streets.

The comedienne went on to shove cake in her face while sharing her advice on the tragic events. Social media has attacked Tina. I mean, what else are users of Twitter going to do? Are they going to say positive things?

