Here Is The REAL Reason Phaedra Parks Got Fired From RHOA And It Has Nothing To Do With Kandi!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/22/2017
phaedra parksSource: pinterest.com

The plot thickens! Apparently, her being fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta was not just because of what happened with Kandi! According to new sources that have decided to come forth just now, the woman’s axing was a long time coming.

As fans of RHOA may remember, Phaedra Parks got fired shortly after her lie about Burruss attempting to rape and drug Porsha Williams went out of control.

However, now, insiders claim that there was a lot more happening that we knew nothing about.

Reportedly, the reason why Parks’ contract was not renewed was mainly that she was not comfortable with showing more if her private life!

“Phaedra was not renewed because she wasn’t willing to share her true personal life,” one source on the set revealed.

The reality TV show’s production team asked her to start new and date someone else, as well as open up about her failed marriage, but she refused!

“Producers have been begging her to date and open up about what truly went on in her marriage to Apollo [Nida] and react to Apollo’s girlfriend.”

“Phaedra’s storyline just doesn’t warrant her $1.3 million paycheck,” the insider explained.

But, despite all that happened, the reality TV star is not completely banned from Bravo TV.

The source claimed that the network made it very clear that Phaedra is welcome to return on any future installments as a guest.

However, Phaedra is apparently so angry about what happened that she may not want to show her face on screen ever again!

“Since the reunion taping, Phaedra has remained in constant contact with Andy Cohen,” another source claimed, adding that “She feels that she wasn’t given the proper edit.”

But, despite the fact that Phaedra Parks tried her best to keep her private life private for the past few seasons, that doesn’t mean she didn’t have any drama going on!

Her divorce from her jailbird former husband is set to go to court sometime this upcoming July.

What is ever more shocking is the fact that her imprisoned ex has already somehow managed to get engaged to Sherien Almufti while behind bars.

What do you think is the real reason Phaedra Parks got fired?

Booboo
05/22/2017 at 4:50 pm
Reply

I think she should come back


Robin Johnson
05/22/2017 at 4:26 pm
Reply

I feel like this, it is ok to keep some secrets, pertaining to your private life. But when your on a reality show a person (star) can only be so secretive, because your secret will come out! So just give the truth unless you really have something to hide.lying, sneaking, not being honest with yourself or ur co-workers just ain’t right. So for that this just wasn’t the field of work for her. I do as a fan wish her well in whatever she decides to do. She’ll be missed by her fans.


Lona Walker
05/22/2017 at 11:44 am
Reply

Iam glad she is gone all she did was told lies. In the words of Nene you never going to win honey when you play dirty😘


