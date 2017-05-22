Here Is The REAL Reason Phaedra Parks Got Fired From RHOA And It Has Nothing To Do With Kandi!

The plot thickens! Apparently, her being fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta was not just because of what happened with Kandi! According to new sources that have decided to come forth just now, the woman’s axing was a long time coming.

As fans of RHOA may remember, Phaedra Parks got fired shortly after her lie about Burruss attempting to rape and drug Porsha Williams went out of control.

However, now, insiders claim that there was a lot more happening that we knew nothing about.

Reportedly, the reason why Parks’ contract was not renewed was mainly that she was not comfortable with showing more if her private life!

“Phaedra was not renewed because she wasn’t willing to share her true personal life,” one source on the set revealed.

The reality TV show’s production team asked her to start new and date someone else, as well as open up about her failed marriage, but she refused!

“Producers have been begging her to date and open up about what truly went on in her marriage to Apollo [Nida] and react to Apollo’s girlfriend.”

“Phaedra’s storyline just doesn’t warrant her $1.3 million paycheck,” the insider explained.

But, despite all that happened, the reality TV star is not completely banned from Bravo TV.

The source claimed that the network made it very clear that Phaedra is welcome to return on any future installments as a guest.

However, Phaedra is apparently so angry about what happened that she may not want to show her face on screen ever again!

“Since the reunion taping, Phaedra has remained in constant contact with Andy Cohen,” another source claimed, adding that “She feels that she wasn’t given the proper edit.”

But, despite the fact that Phaedra Parks tried her best to keep her private life private for the past few seasons, that doesn’t mean she didn’t have any drama going on!

Her divorce from her jailbird former husband is set to go to court sometime this upcoming July.

What is ever more shocking is the fact that her imprisoned ex has already somehow managed to get engaged to Sherien Almufti while behind bars.

What do you think is the real reason Phaedra Parks got fired?