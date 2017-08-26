FREE NEWSLETTER
Here Is The Cast Of ‘Love And Hip Hop Miami’ And When It’s Coming To TV!

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/26/2017
Trina and Trick Daddy Source: The Shade Room

We know that you’ve either heard the rumors, or saw some of the growing chaos on social media, but now it’s finally here; the cast list for Mona Scott Young’s “Love and Hip Hop Miami.” And we’ve got the scoop!

You probably already know that the reigning king and queen of Miami’s rap scene, Trina and Trick Daddy, are on the show. Trina’s recent social media beef and Trick Daddy’s spat with Meek Mill recently made headlines.

The “Baddest Chick” will be juggling her crazy home life while preparing to release her new album. Trick will also be trying to find the balance between focusing on his businesses and dealing with his recent divorce from his ex-wife Joy.

Next up is Gunplay. He’s a known rapper who we’ve already got a taste of on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” but on “LHHMIA” he is trying to settle down with his girlfriend Keyara much to the dismay of his ex that goes by the name of Miami Tip.

Mid 00’s R&B group Pretty Ricky will be featured. The guys will be trying to get Pleasure P to focus more on their career and less on his leading lady Shay Johnson (who is a “LHHATL” alum.)

Fresh faces Amara La Negra, Steph Lecor, and Veronica Vega are out of this world personalities trying to make it in the music industry.

Behind a great artist are great producers, promoters, and stylists like Young Hollywood, Prince, and Jojo Zarur (respectively), who will get a look inside their everyday stresses of being so good at what they do.

Lastly, we may be getting some family drama from none other than main cast mate Trina’s cousin, Bobby Lytes, who feels as though the rap songstress doesn’t support him. He’ll be trying to prove himself to the star and the world while attempting to keep his relationship with his boyfriend stable when his old flame blows into town.

The VH1 article didn’t mention Lil Scrappy or Dawn who are rumored to be on the show but we have a feeling they definitely will.

“Love and Hip Hop Miami” will be coming to a screen near you in January 2018. Who are you excited to see the most?

