Here Are The Results For Aaron Hernandez’s Toxicology Report

According to toxicology tests conducted as part of an autopsy of former NFL football star Aaron Hernandez, there were no drugs in his system at the time of his death.

The tests revealed there was no trace of synthetic marijuana, also known as “K2,” or any other illegal narcotics when he hung himself in his prison cell on the 19th of April.

Hernandez was locked down in the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Massachusetts where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of fellow teammate Odin Lloyd.

After the ex-NFL star’s death, officials investigated claims the man was abusing narcotics before his apparent suicide.

Inmates in the facility told investigators they thought he might’ve been high on drugs when he died, as well as friend Kyle Kennedy revealed to the press that “K2″ could’ve been a cause of his passing, but it turns out that wasn’t the case.

According to Kennedy’s lawyer, Larry Army Junior,” one of the things he said to me is, ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if that had something to do with his death because that stuff is bad news.'”

Other items discovered in Aaron’s cell included bizarre artwork as well as hand-painted portraits on the wall using his blood.

Aaron drew a peculiar figure allegedly linked to the Illuminati. It was an “unfinished pyramid and the all-seeing eye of God,” similar to the image on the back of a dollar bill with the word “Illuminati” written beneath the pyramid in capital letters.

As if the bizarre nature of his death wasn’t troublesome enough to his family, the former NFL player’s estate was recently reduced to $0 due to the absence of a will.