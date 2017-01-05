Here are the Nominations for the 2017 Golden Globes

This Sunday, January 8, the 2017 edition of the Golden Globes is set to recognize the best of the film and television productions in a completion for excellence.

“The Globes is known as one of the most fun parties of the year. There are only about 1,200 seats, and they’re hard to get. So that ‘insider’ status is tantalising,” stated Tim Gray, awards editor for trade magazine Variety.

“And Hollywood knows that the Globes reach a big audience, so it’s important to get their films out there, to increase public awareness.”

Here are a few of the nominated films, actors and TV shows:

One of the competing films for the top is Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land”

The film is a true tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals but set in modern day. Among others, it is nominated for best comedy/musical film, ahead of “20th Century Women,” “Deadpool,” “Florence Foster Jenkins” and “Sing Street.”

“‘La La Land’ could win all of its categories. It’s either the frontrunner or in second place, I believe, in all seven. The safest for them are comedy/musical best picture, Emma Stone and for score,” shared Gold Derby managing director Chris Beachum

“They could win for Gosling, director and song but the Globes voters tend to want to spread things out more than that. You don’t generally see a movie winning more than three or four.”

Barry Jenkins “Moonlight” is nominated for six categories including for the director and cast members Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.

Another very deserving movie is Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea.”

“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water” and “Lion” are also highly appreciated and have equal chances of winning

“On our website it’s razor thin. Our experts go with ‘Manchester’ but if you combine all people voting and predicting, it’s slightly in favour of ‘Moonlight,’” said Beachum.

“It’s a very tight race. I think both will win a couple of awards.”

In the category of best actress Natalie Portman is expected to win for her critically acclaimed role as Jackie Kennedy in “Jackie.”

While in the big screen category the competition is huge, when it comes to television, no series is as acclaimed as “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” which is nominated in five categories.

Other shows that are closely behind are “The Night Manager,” “Black-ish,” “The Crown,” “The Night Of,” “This is Us” and “Westworld” – all have three nominations each, except for “The Night Manager” which has four.

“The Globes are always a slightly chintzier affair when compared to the Oscars or the Emmys,” wrote Jack Mirkinson about the upcoming ceremony.

“But they’re often way more fun to watch, especially because all the stars involved get progressively drunker as the night goes on.”

Fun!

What are your predictions for this year’s Golden Globes?

