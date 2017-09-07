FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Here Are Some Real Reviews Of ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss’ Restaurant Old Lady Gang

Ricki Mathers Posted On 09/07/2017
Old Lady GangSource: Youtube

We all know that multi-millionaire Atlanta housewife Kandi Burruss has many jobs, much like her co-star Nene Leakes. Between getting the band back together with her group Xscape and being a mom to her two children, one must wonder how she has time for anything else in her life. The reality star added even more to her plate last season when she opened up a restaurant with her husband Todd Tucker that’s inspired by her family members cleverly titled Old Lady Gang: A Southern Eatery.

Recently it was reported that the restaurant received a “C” grade from the health department after they were inspected, but the singer cleared it up on social media. Burruss stated: “We did receive a C because of minor things like we ran out of paper towels by the sink, or someone was missing a hair net… we quickly corrected those things & now have an A.”

It checks out that less than a week after having those violations the business woman fixed everything that was wrong with her kitchen, but now the question that remains is: What are some of the opinions of people that have actually visited the restaurant?

Check out some real reviews on Yelp. According to real reviews online, OLG is doing okay.

The positives are that the food is delicious and you may actually get to meet someone you’ve seen on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” while the negatives state that the wait time is excessive, the portions are small, and you have to pay for parking.

1 Comment

Cincin
09/12/2017 at 8:36 am
Reply

Ole lady gang, please make sure those choppers are in tight too. I would not want to find those in the pot Kandi.


