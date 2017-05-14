Here Are All Of The Current TV Shows That Have Been Canceled (So Far)

It’s May, which means the current television season is drawing to a close. But, it also means the networks have begun planning for next season, which includes announcing which shows will be returning and which ones will get the ax.

As far as returning shows go, most of them are hits that you’d expect to return, like Big Bang Theory and Modern Family.

There are a few surprises, though, like ABC’s Once Upon a Time, which is returning but will lose more than three-quarters of its cast.

Scandal will also return on ABC for the 2017-2018 season, but unfortunately, it will also be the show’s final year.

FOX’s critical darling, The Exorcist, failed to find a solid audience on Friday nights but will return for another shot next season.

The list of canceled shows is pretty long but there are a few standouts on each network that may take you by surprise.

NBC is saying goodbye to The Blacklist: Redemption, Timeless, Emerald City, and the recent superhero sitcom Powerless.

The list of axed FOX shows includes Son of Zorn, Rosewood, Pitch, and Sleepy Hollow (finally).

ABC is canceling Time After Time, Secrets and Lies, American Crime, Dr. Ken, The Real O’Neals, and Tim Allen’s long-running sitcom, Last Man Standing.

The CW is hanging on to most of its shows, giving the ax to only two new offerings: Frequency and No Tomorrow.

Doubt and Pure Genius are the only two shows CBS has confirmed as canceled, though several others are on the bubble, including 2 Broke Girls, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Elementary.

Other popular shows that haven’t yet received a renewal include Family Guy, Quantico, The Amazing Race, The Biggest Loser, and Wayward Pines.

Among the various cable shows receiving a pink slip this season, there’s MTV’s Sweet/Vicious, WGN America’s Outsiders, and Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World. The networks will all preview their new seasons during the annual upfront presentations next week in New York City.