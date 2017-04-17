Here Are A Few Odd Rules Meghan Markle Would Have To Follow If She Married Prince Harry!

A lot of money, housing in a castle for free, a lot of precious jewelry being gifted to you and even having your own poet are all perks of marrying into the royal family. However, many people forget there are a lot of drawbacks as well.

First of all, there is a lot of protocol to remember and many etiquette rules.

If the American Suits actress Meghan Markle marries Harry we are sure that she is going to have a lot of trouble adapting to the royal lifestyle.

It looks like Meghan and Prince Harry and heading straight towards the aisle as their relationship is going great! But the actress should think twice about the lifestyle that undoubtedly comes along with being a Prince’s bride, before taking any long lasting decisions.

One odd rule is, she cannot play Monopoly.

The unusual requirement was added in the Redbook back in 2008 by Prince Andrew Duke of York, who decided to ban playing Monopoly with the Royal Family at home. The reason? – The game was considered “too vicious” for the royals. Or maybe he was really bad at it and the only way he could stop losing was prohibiting it? Haha.

Another rule is – no royal is allowed to eat shellfish. The reason was because they wanted to avoid food poisoning or any kind of allergies to the seafood. In recent years, however, this rule had relaxed a little, as Prince Charles was caught consuming the food from time to time.

The queen, however, keeps the tradition alive and reportedly still does not touch shellfish!

You cannot express any political opinion or bias because the royals are supposed to be neutral and relate to everybody in a way or another.

Meghan would also have to give up her name! That is not so unusual as many women take their husband’s last name after marriage but the royal family takes this to another level entirely.

When someone addresses a member of the royal family they have to either use their full title or with a “Sir” or “Ma’am.”

Meghan would become ‘Her Royal Highness Princess of Wales.’

Do you think Meghan Markle is ready to make these compromises?