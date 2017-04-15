Her Nightmare Is Coming True! Abby Lee Miller’s Trouble With The Law Lost Her Two Jobs

Abby Lee Miller cannot escape the consequences of her actions! According to reports, the Dance Moms star has managed to lose two important projects and it’s all because of her issues with the law!

The 50 years old star was set to travel to Now York yesterday, April 14 and to New Jersey today for her Q&A events.

“Want to find out why she really left the production company after 7 seasons, 6 years, and over 500 routines?” the event description teased.

“Then don’t miss this exciting Q&A with the Dance Instructor known worldwide from Lifetime Television’s smash hit.”

In addition, Miller even asked her fans to pay no less than $65 on tickets just to hear her diss the show that made her famous.

However, the ticket buyers received emails on Friday, in which they were informed the events have been “postponed” because of “uncontrollable circumstances.”

As it turns out, the reason why the fan meetings were put off was legal troubles.

Miller filed a motion asking clarification regarding domestic travel. She asked permission to attend her scheduled events in New York and New Jersey and also to attend Easter Sunday mass.

Sadly for the star, the court order informed her that “no further travel will be authorized prior to the sentencing hearing.”

Due to the late filing of the motion, the court had no time to organize a hearing as it is lawful to do in such situations, therefore Miller was prohibited from traveling domestically as well.

As fans may already know, the Dance Moms star pled guilty to “not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.”

Her sentencing is set to take place on May 8 and she faces up to 30 days behind bars.

Is Miller’s career ruined or do you think she will be able to overcome her scandal?