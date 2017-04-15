FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim kardashian kandi burruss kris jenner kylie jenner hoda kotb elle king kendall jenner mariah carey blake shelton selena gomez blac chyna mama june Ty Dolla Sign christina el moussa caitlyn jenner gwen stefani abby lee miller jenelle evans chris brown Emilie Livingston honey boo boo
Home » Entertainment

Her Nightmare Is Coming True! Abby Lee Miller’s Trouble With The Law Lost Her Two Jobs

Nick Markus Posted On 04/15/2017
11
17.2K Views
5


abby lee millerSource: youtube.com

Abby Lee Miller cannot escape the consequences of her actions! According to reports, the Dance Moms star has managed to lose two important projects and it’s all because of her issues with the law!

The 50 years old star was set to travel to Now York yesterday, April 14 and to New Jersey today for her Q&A events.

“Want to find out why she really left the production company after 7 seasons, 6 years, and over 500 routines?” the event description teased.

“Then don’t miss this exciting Q&A with the Dance Instructor known worldwide from Lifetime Television’s smash hit.”

In addition, Miller even asked her fans to pay no less than $65 on tickets just to hear her diss the show that made her famous.

However, the ticket buyers received emails on Friday, in which they were informed the events have been “postponed” because of “uncontrollable circumstances.”

As it turns out, the reason why the fan meetings were put off was legal troubles.

Miller filed a motion asking clarification regarding domestic travel. She asked permission to attend her scheduled events in New York and New Jersey and also to attend Easter Sunday mass.

Sadly for the star, the court order informed her that “no further travel will be authorized prior to the sentencing hearing.”

Due to the late filing of the motion, the court had no time to organize a hearing as it is lawful to do in such situations, therefore Miller was prohibited from traveling domestically as well.

As fans may already know, the Dance Moms star pled guilty to “not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets.”

Her sentencing is set to take place on May 8 and she faces up to 30 days behind bars.

Advertisement

Is Miller’s career ruined or do you think she will be able to overcome her scandal?

Post Views: 17,182


Read more about abby lee miller dance moms

You may also like
Abby Lee Miller To Return To ‘Dance Moms?’
04/14/2017
Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Paranoia Continues As The Sentencing Date Approaches!
04/08/2017
Abby Lee Miller Afraid Of Getting “Physically Abused Or Raped” In Prison As Sentencing Approaches!
04/06/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
11 Comments

Connie
04/16/2017 at 9:59 pm
Reply

I think the best about Abby Lee the girl would no be there they r was out her


Meemaw
04/16/2017 at 4:35 pm
Reply

Not one of those girls would be recognized ……ESPECIALLY Maddy and her ingrate mother, Melissa had it not been for the ABBY LEE DANCE COMPANY! For a mother to focus on only one child when she has TWO is not being a mother at all Melissa! Abby needed the girls’ talents, but they needed her (Abby) much more for where they are today!


Vlsmith
04/16/2017 at 2:27 pm
Reply

I think a lot of how she treated the girls was the way the producers of lifetime wanted it. And agree that none of those girls would be where they were without Abby. I hope she comes back! It won’t be the same without her.


Ruth miller
04/16/2017 at 7:01 am
Reply

She only had a career because of the girls talent. These are the consequences of mistreating people.


    Notso
    04/16/2017 at 2:35 pm
    Reply

    Abby is gettin her payback going to jail. She acts tough but now she’s terrified of going to jail and getting abused. What goes around comes around abby miller the bully

Tracey Jones
04/16/2017 at 6:50 am
Reply

I don’t agree with how she treats the girls however; would Maddy be where she is now without that tough love and Stern hand? I ‘m just saying. She pushes them to be the best and so far, she has gotten results. The girls are awesome, ALL OF THEM and that’s all due to Abby, just saying.


Tracey Jones
04/16/2017 at 6:44 am
Reply

I too hate the way she treats the girls but I don’t know y’all, would Maddie be where she is now without that tough love and Stern hand? Just saying. This does not mean that I agree with her methods.


Christine Pate
04/16/2017 at 1:27 am
Reply

Even though i cringe at how she treats the girls i think its awful that theyve all turned on her they should be supporting her.


    Niki
    04/16/2017 at 7:13 am
    Reply

    I totally agree n those girls wd not be where they are today if it werent for abby lee making them famous..wheres the appreciation.. my thoughts anyway..

Helena Johnson
04/15/2017 at 3:20 pm
Reply

Life happen to all of us! I think her a strong and beautiful woman. And have a very good business head on her .Stars are created Stars have died out !But there is only one Abby Lee Miller


Trish Mink
04/15/2017 at 11:25 am
Reply

I love her and she is talented. I hope she overcomes this….


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *