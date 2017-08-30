Heidi Montag’s Husband Spencer Pratt Says Caitlyn Jenner Always Seemed Like A Bad Person

Spencer Pratt – the husband of Hills star Heidi Montag – revealed he used to hang out with Ryan Gosling a few years back. The former villain from the Hills and soon-to-be-father made some surprising comments on Theo Von and Mathew Cole Weiss’ podcast, Allegedly.

When speaking with the hosts, he said he used to have a penthouse when Spencer was a freshman at the University Of Southern California.

According to the reality star, Pratt’s loft was connected to Ryan’s, and they used to “kick it” all the time.

He added that Ryan might deny it, but it’s the truth.

During the podcast, Spencer didn’t divulge on what he thought of Gosling, so we assume it must be all good things.

However, he did have some special comments for Caitlyn Jenner.

He said he “didn’t like Bruce,” so he wouldn’t want to meet Caitlyn.

Spencer revealed that he’s “Team Kris Jenner.”

He claimed Caitlyn Jenner was always bad as a human.

“He was a ghost. They had no relationship,” when referring to his old-time friend Brody.

This corroborates Caitlyn’s own words as in a previous interview in 2015; the former Olympian said she wasn’t always there for her kids and she regrets that.

Pratt also had some off-the-cuff remarks for Jennifer Lawrence who voiced her displeasure with a home embroidered with crystals which the Silver Linings Playbook star hated.

Pratt is a huge fan of crystals, so he took it personally, to say the least.

He joked, “Bitch, she targeted me.”

Don’t worry, that’s not all, as the Hills star hates Katy Perry too!

He claimed “she’s the worst,” and if he had to meet her he would walk the other way.

However, he adores Taylor Swift.

“At least, like Taylor’s aware of who Taylor is at least.” He added that he’s a fan of Aaron Carter as well, saying that he “always liked him” more than his older brother, Nick.