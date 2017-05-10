Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Are Expecting Their First Child!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have a child on the way! The announcement was made today in Us Weekly’s May 22nd issue. Montag, who is 17 weeks pregnant right now, received the call long ago and was ecstatic to know it was a boy.

“It was in my heart to have a boy. I thought Spencer used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.”

Happy 8 year anniversary @spencerpratt ! Thank you for the best gift… a baby. So excited to continue on this blessed journey together! Love you ❤️ A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Apr 25, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Pratt, who is 33-years-old is excited to have his first child.

“I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son.”

The man said he is hoping to have multiple children with his wife, Heidi.

Spencer said he is looking forward to taking his son to Disneyland to figure out what his interests are, whether he is interested in Mickey Mouse, Dinosaurs, or dancing.

Since announcing her pregnancy in April, Heidi has heard from her friends and co-stars Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Partridge.

According to Montag, she received advice on what to expect from the child and a list of things that a parent needs in the first few months of a baby’s life.

The baby is due in October, and according to Spencer, Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day they met, and she has planned for it all along.

She added, “the reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything.” We send our congratulations to the new family and wish them the best of luck!