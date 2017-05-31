Heidi Montag And Lauren Conrad’s Feud Continues – Will They Ever Be Friends?

It looks like Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag won’t be hanging out anytime soon. In an interview with E! News, Heidi spoke to Melanie Bromley, Justin Sylvester, and Carissa Culiner about her relationship with Lauren and how their joint pregnancies haven’t fixed their broken friendship.

Lauren and Montag were both on The Hills together, and many fans have been quick to point out the coincidence of them having children at the same time.

Heidi joked, “I was getting pregnant ahead of time! So, if they did not want to be pregnant at the same time as me, mine was very public and planned.”

Montag claimed her other friends like Kristin and Audrina were very excited to hear about her impending baby.

Is Lauren stoked for the news? Heidi claimed she hadn’t heard anything at all from Conrad, and frankly, she wasn’t expecting to.

Let’s be honest, it’s probably not likely they’ll ever be friends again.

“I certainly wish the best for her and her life. I am thankful for that time period, but that friendship is long gone.”

The two former co-stars once fought outside of Les Deux, a club in Hollywood, and Heidi claimed she thought they would’ve resolved their fight years ago, but apparently that isn’t the case.

Her drama with Lauren is behind her now and she is more focused on her future, especially regarding the arrival of her baby.

Heidi said she is “so excited. He is definitely getting really big.”

According to the fashion designer, her doctor claimed it is the biggest baby he has ever seen! “My husband was 10lbs,” when he was born. Montag was hoping she wouldn’t have to give birth to such a big baby, but it is what it is!