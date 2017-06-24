Heidi Klum Pretends To Be Happy Despite Boyfriend’s Cheating Scandal

Heidi Klum was seen smiling last night, trying to prove that her boyfriend Vito Schnabel being caught kissing another woman recently has not affected her at all. The man was once again caught with another female, this time with a brunette.

The art dealer was photographed by the paparazzi kissing the mystery woman.

This is not the first time Klum put on a brave face as Schnabel has been at the center of more than just one cheating scandal.

Source: radaronline.com

Schnabel has been dating Klum since 2014, but that did not stop him from having affairs.

In late 2015, the man was spotted out on a date with actress Dakota Johnson during which, according to an eyewitness, the couple held hands.

Yesterday, Klum was seen in New York and even though the rain was pouring and the speculations about her boyfriend were many, the star did her best to showcase a smile.

She wore a sleek leather dress and carried an umbrella to protect it from the pouring shower.

Klum seemed unaffected by the rumors that her man was seen kissing another mystery woman in London recently.

The supermodel was reportedly filming for Top Model when Schnabel was seen leaving popular eatery Chiltern Firehouse with the unknown female, at around 3:30 AM!

Klum divorced rocker Seal 2014, and she has three kids.

She started going out with Schnabel the year her divorce was finalized.

The two remained together all of this time despite the man being seen with many women.

He was once reportedly caught two-timing the supermodel with Dasha Zhukova, a Russian art dealer.

Eyewitnesses stated that the man was ‘caressing, hugging and whispering into Dasha’s ear’ during their dinner date.

Advertisement

Finally, on Friday he was seen by passer byes kissing the brunette passionately before they jumped into the car and took their PDA somewhere else.