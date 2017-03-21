Heather Locklear’s New Boyfriend Is Not Only A Criminal But Also A Cheater!

As it turns out, Heather Locklear’s shady boyfriend’s criminal record is not her only worry. According to new reports, the man has also been cheating on her!

Locklear has dated him before, back in high school and they recently reconnected after decades! The two rekindled their teenage love over Christmas holidays, right before she went to rehab because of her alcohol and drug addiction.

According to insiders, the man was also dating a woman named Dawn Willoth at the time.

“They are dating,” Willoth’s ex-husband John revealed. “They have been together since September or October. I met him a couple of times.”

Furthermore, the relationship seems quite serious as the ex-husband “hopes they get married.”

Heisser’s side-girl hasn’t even tried to keep their affair a secret as she recently posted a couple of pictures of her with her man on social media.

As you may already know, Locklear’s close ones have been worried for her because of her new cheating lover.

“This guy is a scam artist,” an old pal of the actress stated. “Some of her friends think he’ll rob her blind!”

Back in 2011, Heisser was charged with over 40 counts of forgery and corruption of records. He was also charged with grand theft, personal identity theft, and unlicensed business transactions.

He even forged his brother’s signature on a contractor’s license renewal form and the secretary of state business forms to build two-million dollars homes in California!

Heisser was already investigated for the crimes. He pled guilty to the charges and spent two years behind bars.

Is he a changed man now? Locklear’s friends don’t think so. “He’s bad news,” the source claimed. “And a real bad fit for Heather.”

Advertisement

Do you think Locklear should leave the problematic man?