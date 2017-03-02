Heather Locklear’s New Boyfriend Is A Con Artist!

Heather Locklear was known for her very good taste in men but now, she downgraded from Hollywood hunks to ex convicts!

The actress, who was reported to have suffered from a breakdown over the Christmas holidays, has once again worried her close friends and family by reuniting with her high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser!

“This guy is a scam artist!” claimed a pall of Locklear’s. “Some of her friends think he’ll rob her blind!”

In May of last year, Heather broke up with Marc Mani after dating him for three years. According to trusty sources close to the troubled former pin up, she was devastated after the split and she just fell into never-ending despair.

“Heather was on a self-destructive path, and wound up in rehab,” revealed one insider. “She was so low, she reached out to Chris.”

The two have apparently dated before when they were in high school.

In 2011, charges against Heisser were filed on more than 40 counts of forgery and corruption of records.

Furthermore, there were also charges of grand theft, identity theft and unlicensed business transactions.

As it turns out, Heisser pretended to be a contractor and was hired to build two million dollar homes.

The police investigation revealed that he faked the signature of one homeowner in order to get hundreds of dollars from the mortgage company.

Furthermore, his license was in fact his brother’s, who was unaware that he was using his credentials to con people and use the money for his personal use as well as to build a house of his own.

The 55 year old pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison, which he has already served.

“He’s bad news,” the source stressed, “and a real bad fit for Heather.”