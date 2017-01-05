Heather Locklear Talks Rehab and New Year’s Resolutions

Former pinup Heather Locklear has come out and exclusively talked about her decision to finally turn her life around after she was taken to rehab for the fifth time in 8 years. It looks like the actress has realized what she needs to do to fix her problems and getting sober is her ultimate New Year’s resolution which she will hopefully stick to until the end.

As we have previously reported, Locklear has been struggling with addiction for years and until now she’s never been so motivated to overcome it.

This time she went through a breakdown and going to rehab for the fifth time in just a few years seems to have opened her eyes and the actress is more determined than ever to change her life and win back her health.

“I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life,” stated Locklear.

She is aware of her problems and has a plan to get rid of them in order to have a better new year than the last few.

“Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

The 55 year old beauty has been in rehab many times because of her struggle with alcohol abuse, drug addiction and depression.

Over the holidays her mental state got worse and so she decided to check back into rehab after suffering a mental breakdown.

“When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming,” a source at the Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center claimed. “She had to be helped because she was so f****d up!”

The staff immediately put her on detox in order to get rid of any harmful substances in her body.

“Heather’s in a bad place again,” shared a source close to the actress. “Hopefully, this time she’ll get the help she needs.”

We hope so too!