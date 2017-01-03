Heather Locklear Checks into Rehab Again

Actress Heather Locklear has suffered a breakdown during the holidays and she checked into rehab to fix her issues.

Reportedly she was in a really bad condition and in great need of psychological help when she arrived at the facility in Malibu.

According to an insider from the Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center, “When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming. She had to be helped because she was so f****d up!’

The source also shared that the staff immediately put her in detox and that she is pretty much isolated from the outside world for her own good. This way she is able to relax and focus on herself and her own thoughts. The only time she speaks with anybody is with the doctors.

“She’s on alcohol and benzo(s). She’s in a private house with two other people. The only time she comes out is to see the doctor,” explained the source.

The 55 year old former pin-up has been struggling with drug usage and alcohol addiction for a long time. She has been into rehab before, in 2008, when she took prescription pills with alcohol and it affected her health greatly. The same year she was also charged with driving under the influence of prescription drugs.

Locklear went to rehab again in 2010 and in 2012 when her sister called 911 after the actress drank a cocktail of pills with alcohol.

She was taken to a psych ward where she was treated for “intense stomach pain,” and “severe distress.”

Another event in her life that pushed her even more towards depression and addiction was when her plastic surgeon boyfriend Dr. Marc Mani left her after she posted suggestive photos of her with ex-husband, Motley True drummer Tommy Lee.

Recently she was spotted by fans in a L.A. mall looking “puffy-faced and out of it.”

“Heather’s in a bad place again,” claimed a source. “Hopefully, this time she’ll get the help she needs.”